As seniors have relied on the Foundation more than ever during the pandemic, vital services have continued to be provided. The Carmel Foundation reinvented its offerings and found new ways to serve as a valuable resource for basic needs, like food and shelter. Because their campus was closed, they reinvented their onsite lunch program by creating a new Curbside To Go meal program. This ensured that affordable food could still be easily and safely accessible so that this particularly vulnerable population could continue to receive nutritious meals. Since this new program began, The Carmel Foundation has served an average of 949 meals per month.