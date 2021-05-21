FS City Commission Special Meeting May 25
The City Commission will meet for a special meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 at City Hall in the City Commission meeting room at 123 South Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. The City Commission will meet to discuss the Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds for Fort Scott Lofts, LLC. They will also discuss potentially amending the agreement that was previous awarded to Bettis Asphalt for the mill and overlay of National Avenue from 13th to Highway 69.fortscott.biz