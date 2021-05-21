Writing on the Hall: Fancy Flights
Is anyone else as excited as I am about the Rutland airport having flights to NYC?. One tidbit that didn’t make the story this week was that while Mayor David Allaire was still trying to decide which of the three airlines to throw his support behind, Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, backed renewing Cape Air’s contract. A letter from Collamore was among the materials submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the selection process.www.rutlandherald.com