This weeks senior spotlight is Ava Grace Haggard and Connor Durbin. Ava Grace has attended McKinney Christian Academy for a total of eight years. During that time she has been involved in varsity volleyball ending as captain during her senior season and praise band. Outside of school she enjoys playing volleyball and reading. After high school she plans to attend Baylor University majoring in english and furthering her volleyball career. Her favorite MCA memory was playing volleyball with her younger sister during her senior year. A fun fact about Ava Grace Haggard that most people do not know is that she cannot wink with her right eye.