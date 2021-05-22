newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

New York Airport Offering Roundtrip Flights to Europe For Under $600

By Paty Quyn
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems almost unbelievable but you can buy a ticket out of New York to fly across the pond for relatively cheap right now. After a year in isolation who couldn't use a change of scenery? I'm not talking about a weekend getaway to the Catskills or a short drive to Lake George. Those trips are absolutely great sometimes but I'm talking about leaving the country and not a few hours north to Canada. You can fly across an entire ocean.

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
