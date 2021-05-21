State Lawmakers Greenlight $10 Million For Legal Fight Against Tribes
Oklahoma lawmakers approved pumping $10 million into the state's legal fight against tribal governments at the governor's request. While the money was requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt, he'll have to go through a legislative committee to access it for outside legal fees. During debate on HB 2951, Democratic lawmakers argued it's the job of the attorney general to pick the state's legal fights not a group of lawmakers.www.newson6.com