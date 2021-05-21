newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State Lawmakers Greenlight $10 Million For Legal Fight Against Tribes

By Storme Jones
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma lawmakers approved pumping $10 million into the state's legal fight against tribal governments at the governor's request. While the money was requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt, he'll have to go through a legislative committee to access it for outside legal fees. During debate on HB 2951, Democratic lawmakers argued it's the job of the attorney general to pick the state's legal fights not a group of lawmakers.

www.newson6.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Roger Thompson
Person
Kevin Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenlight#State Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Legislative Action#State Governments#Tribes#Oklahoma Lawmakers#Legal Fees#Fight#Tribal Governments#Governor#Attorney General#Money#Sen Mary Boren#Debate#Definitive Action#Gov Kevin Stitt#D Norman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Income Taxnews9.com

Governor Stitt Signs 3 Bills Cutting Income Taxes Rates

Governor Kevin Stitt signed bills on Friday that he says will make Oklahoma more attractive to businesses. House Bill 2962 will cut the state's income tax rates by a quarter of one percent and House Bills 2960 and 2963 will drop the corporate income tax by two percent. “I am...
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

Bill Allows Challenges of Unconstitutional Federal Actions

OKLAHOMA CITY – A compromise between the Oklahoma House of Representatives and Oklahoma Senate was reached on a bill establishing an intra-branch legal process to guard against federal overreach in Oklahoma. The bill has now been sent to the governor for his review and approval. House Bill 1236, by House...
kinyradio.com

State House passes legislation recognizing Tribes in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The House of Representatives voted 35-4 Wednesday to pass House Bill 123, a bill that formally recognizes the Alaska Native Tribes. The bill does not change the State’s relationship with Tribes but affirms their status in the State. According to Alaska Native News, Bethel Representative Tiffany...
PoliticsNews On 6

Bill Placing ‘Guardrails’ On Medicaid Program Passes State Senate

Despite clearing the state House of Representatives with an overwhelming margin in April, a bill that would have upended Gov. Kevin Stitt's Medicaid overhaul stalled in the Senate. Instead, lawmakers compromised, substituting language they said places guardrails on the privatization of Medicaid program. “I’ve come to believe that a good...
Tallahassee, FLNews4Jax.com

Gambling opponents rally as lawmakers vote on deal with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gambling opponents from across the state rallied Tuesday at the Florida Capitol, speaking out against the new Seminole Compact awaiting approval from the Legislature. They argued that the deal allowing gambling at the tribe’s facilities is unconstitutional and must go before voters. The proposed compact with the...
Congress & CourtsGazette

State Supreme Court scrutinizes legislators’ redistricting proposal

Colorado’s highest court on Monday heard arguments over whether state legislators have the authority to enact a law that would adjust the voter-approved state redistricting process, with several justices skeptical of the legality or prudence of lawmakers’ proposal. At issue is a bill advanced by lawmakers that aims to keep...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Missouri Senate leader threatened as lawmakers weigh gun bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said Thursday threats directed at him and his family were in regard to the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which seeks to invalidate federal gun laws but has remained stalled in the upper chamber. "It's not the first time it's happened," the...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California lawmakers seek $200 million to fight hate crimes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers said Wednesday that they are seeking $200 million over the next three years to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans that have increased since the coronavirus entered the U.S. after originating in China. More than half of the money would go for grants to nonprofit...