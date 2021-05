KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can. One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn’t tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it. He hit it on the green and wound up winning that week.