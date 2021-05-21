newsbreak-logo
Amherst, OH

Final High School Baseball Top of the Crop for May 21

By Michael Fitzpatrick mfitzpatrick@morningjournal.com
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Crop comments: Elyria Catholic has it going on as Panthers have strong pitching and Alex Carandang, the junior outfielder is hitting .541 with 26 RBI, 34 runs and 24 steals. Plus, EC walked off Amherst on May 20. ... Amherst has lots of talent and the SWC MVP in Caleb McGee. However, the Comets turn it on and off during games and will have to field better to make a postseason run. ... Vermilion’s Jeff Keck runs such a solid program. The Sailors seem to be prohibitive favorite in any game here on out that senior Jacob Krausher starts. He’s won six games and has struck out 78 in 48 innings with a miniscule ERA of 0.73. ... Firelands is coached by 1988 Elyria grad Dan Ransom. He told The Crop he had one hit his senior year. His sons are making up for his shortcomings at the plate as Cory Ransom is hitting .511 and Kyle Ransom .460. Not to mention Aaron Urban and his .516 and 30 RBI. ... Avon Lake’s disappointing tourney loss shouldn’t diminish a great regular season and SWC crown, but a 7-6 sectional loss to Westlake May 20 had to have stung. ... Keystone has flown under my radar, but you can’t disregard the numbers. Nathan Archer is hitting .488 and with four home runs, while Nathan Prunty has slugged five homers and driven in 29. ... Bay super sophomore Evan Bottone is hitting .425 with 31 runs, 22 stolen bases and had a two home-run game earlier this year. The pitching is loaded with Cody Devos (six wins) and Jay Rhinehart (four wins, 65 K and) and Tony Buttari (four wins, 30 K and a 2.08 ERA). ... Open Door ends its season with a tournament loss, but what a year for Patriots and senior OF James Green, who entered week hitting .575, and finished the year with 45 stolen bases. ... Columbia could get going now that Owen Mengee (.489 batting average) returned to the lineup (.481). Andrew Champagne on the hill (four wins and 2.21 ERA entering the week) has been really bubbling. ... Wellington has had a really nice year, and Riley Reyna has been dominant on the mound. He entered the week with a 5-1 record and 1.27 ERA and on offense he’s scored 24 runs.

