For two quarters Thursday afternoon, George Washington’s normally smooth and consistent game was about as disjointed as it ever gets. The No. 2 seed Patriots shot 28% in the first half against Jefferson and were outrebounded by eight. Senior guards and team leaders Alex Yoakum and Mason Pinkett were a combined 2 of 14 on field goals. As a result, they trailed the No. 7 seed Cougars 27-21 at the break.