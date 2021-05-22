North West Mocks Kim Kardashian About Her Diamond Earring Outburst On ‘KUWTK’

North West loves to imitate Kim Kardashian and say that she ‘lost’ her earring, just like her famous mom did in that iconic episode of ‘KUWTK.’. North West is keeping up with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, apparently. Well, the most iconic scenes: particularly, the ones where her mom Kim Kardashian is shedding tears! Kim and Kanye West‘s seven-year-old daughter likes to impersonate the infamous scene in which her mom lost her $75,000 diamond stud earring while swimming in Bora Bora in 2011. Kim revealed this hilarious fun fact during the May 20 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during a conversation with Scott Disick.