SHEPHERDSTOWN — Over the mountains. Through the woods. To the Charleston Civic Center for the Class AAAA boys state basketball tournament goes the Jefferson High boys team. Dodging the coronavirus at every turn, Jefferson dispatched both Washington and Musselman in its Sectional tournament and then prevailed over Hedgesville in one of the Co-Regional games to earn its way into the eight-school state tournament. Hedgesville could have gotten a state tournament berth with just one win in the postseason but Coach Kelly Church’s team couldn’t pull it off.