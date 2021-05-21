newsbreak-logo
3 HR practices that IBM relies on for constant growth

By Jen Colletta
hrexecutive.com
Cover picture for the articleNickle LaMoreaux, named this week to HRE’s Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list, describes herself as the “quintessential” IBMer. She started with the company more than 20 years ago as a recruiting and talent manager, based in North Carolina. She’s since held 10 different titles, with successively growing responsibilities, including in New York and around the globe. Her focuses have shifted from learning to global business services delivery to compensation and benefits. And last year, she took on her biggest role yet: CHRO, overseeing all HR activities for the more than 350,000 employees across 170 countries.

