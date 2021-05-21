Benefits news you may have missed: May 17-21
‘Shocking’ number of leaders aren’t focused on COVID-19 vaccines: With vaccines now widely available and viewed as essential to ending the pandemic, one survey reveals some startling information about company plans regarding inoculations: Most HR leaders say they aren’t prioritizing vaccination. That’s according to a survey of 412 managers and HR leaders from software firm TinyPulse, which finds that 53% of HR leaders report that COVID-19 vaccine policy is not a priority or is a low priority. Read more here.hrexecutive.com