newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Attending an open house? Better keep your voice down

By Laura Hensley, Special to National Post
mitchelladvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Toronto real estate agent Meray Mansour brings her clients into a home viewing, she gives them a warning: assume you are being recorded. It’s not uncommon for smart home devices — pieces of technology that can watch and/or listen in for cues from occupants inside the home — to be used by sellers during viewings. Mansour estimates about 30 to 40 per cent of sellers have a surveillance device of sorts, a trend more common with higher-priced homes.

www.mitchelladvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Open House#Work From Home#Special Things#Video Recording#Home Buyers#National Post Publishing#Canadians#Pipeda#Recording Devices#Strangers#Prospective Buyers#Conversation#Smart Home Devices#Sellers#Higher Priced Homes#Nosey Neighbours#Home Showings#Viewings#Homeowners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
PsychologyPopular Science

Why your voice sounds weird on recordings

Neel Bhatt is an assistant professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Washington. This story originally featured in The Conversation. As a surgeon who specializes in treating patients with voice problems, I routinely record my patients speaking. For me, these recordings are incredibly valuable. They allow me to track slight changes in their voices from visit to visit, and it helps confirm whether surgery or voice therapy led to improvements.
Orchard, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

Ready to sell your house?

Do this first to gain buying power in today’s market. It’s no secret that the Denver housing market is hot. According to Redfin, homes are going from list to pending in under five days. And as Channel 7 reports, the market is likely to stay “hot, hot, hot.” In a comment echoed among neighbors around the area, one homebuyer noted “If something you like goes on the market, you have to be ready to act on it immediately.”
Home & GardenThe Independent

Filling your summer calendar? Maybe it’s better to slow down

A — s word of a summer reopening spread, Daniel Roque-Coplin and his girlfriend saw a chance to rekindle theirrelationship after a year spent on the couch watching Netflix. But soon, the promise of a summer visiting bars, restaurants and museums they had frequented pre-pandemic felt more overwhelming than exciting.
Electronicshackaday.com

Modifying Lights For DIY Ambiance

The ESP32 and ESP8266 spread like wildfire a few years ago due to their small form factor, low price, and wireless capability. They didn’t just take over the DIY scene, though. Plenty of mass market products began to incorporate these tiny chips as well, which means that there are some interesting pre-made devices around that are ripe for modification. In this case, using an off-brand smart light bulb as a base for an semi-proprietary lighting setup.
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 for $350

The Official iRobot Store on eBay is offering a refurb Roomba 980 Wi-Fi connected vacuum for $349.99. You can find the same vacuum brand new at Walmart for $689.99, so you are saving $340 with this deal!. This vacuum will clean all floor types; hardwood, tile, and carpets. It has...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Why my new smart lock is a home security game-changer

Smart locks the quintessential smart home device. They make your space more secure, simpler to control and accessible from anywhere all at once. That’s why installing a smart lock in my own DIY smart home seemed like a no-brainer. Except when I started planning my connected devices, my decision-making wasn’t...
ElectronicsCNET

Amazon's Alexa aids in accessibility for everyone during Global Accessibility Awareness Month

As one of the world's leading digital voice assistants, Amazon's Alexa has revolutionized the way people access information -- from fun and games, music and entertainment to the more important stuff like communicating with family and friends. But while Alexa can improve the life of anyone who uses an Amazon Echo smart speaker, it plays a special role in the lives of those with disabilities -- and those who care for them.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Employers, This Is Your Guide To Avoiding Employee Turnover

Imagine going to the doctor because you don’t feel well. She gives you a form, which has ten options to choose from. None of these descriptors fully apply to your symptoms, so you select the closest one. You check the box that says, “I don’t feel well.” The doctor takes the sheet from you, nods her head, asks a few generic questions, and then sends you on your way.
ElectronicsEntrepreneur

The Best Lighting for Your Zoom Calls to Look More Professional

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Just because there’s an end in sight for work-from-home mandates legally speaking, we...
Personal Financesavingsangel.com

Ways to Better Your Finances in 2021

Listen on: Apple - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - IHeart Radio - Castbox - Roku - TuneIn - RSS. Say: "Hey, Siri / Alexa. Play The SavingsAngel Show Podcast." Last year was tough, there's no denying that. Some of us took on more debt to survive, others depleted their emergency funds, the list goes on. But there are ways we can better ourselves and our bank accounts. Here are some ways to improve your financial situation, one step at a time.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Roborock's top vacuums will keep your house cleaner than Rosey the Robot, without the sass

This story was originally published . With the number of Roborock smart vacuums on the market, it can be tough knowing which one is the best option to clean your home or work space. Things can get even more confusing if you're buying a robotic vacuum as a gift for someone else. In this quick guide, we'll cover the best Roborock smart vacuums and what uniquely qualifies each of them to roam your floors.
ElectronicsBeta News

Belkin SOUNDFORM Connect adds Apple AirPlay 2 to your existing speakers

Here's the deal, folks; Bluetooth speakers are very convenient, but for the most part, they don't sound very good. Don't get me wrong, some Bluetooth speakers will impress in the sound quality department, but those models are few and far between. Audiophiles and other lovers of music will often instead opt for wired speakers and stereo receivers -- convenience be damned.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

8 DIY Projects to Turn Old Gadgets Into Future Technology

Nowadays, it’s hard to keep up with the tech-fascinated culture and the need to constantly upgrade electronics every time a new version hits the market. Let’s face it, why waste a gadget that’s still useful? Remember, throwing it away contributes to electronic waste. If you’re still planning to chuck the...
TechnologyAllentown Morning Call

How to fix your doorbell

Worried you might miss an important delivery because your doorbell isn’t working? You may not have to call an electrician. Reviving a dead doorbell is often an easy fix. Read on to learn about the most common things that cause wired and wireless doorbells to fail and how to troubleshoot and repair your hardwired doorbell. If you find a more complicated issue like faulty wiring, there are a few tips on deciding whether to repair or replace your doorbell.
ElectronicsHartford Courant

Is a Nest thermostat compatible with my HVAC system?

Smart thermostats manage your household temperatures by learning your preferences and using them to create automatic heating and cooling schedules. These “set it and forget it” devices save money by running your heating, ventilation and air conditioning system more efficiently and reducing energy usage. They save your preferences and automatically...
ElectronicsWREG

Best wireless router of 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wi-Fi is arguably one of the most critical technologies in the modern world. In addition to enabling you to look at memes and connect with friends, Wi-Fi is used to transmit data between ambulances and hospitals and allows managers in large office buildings to keep in touch with employees, no matter their location.
TechnologyCNET

Google, Amazon, Apple back Matter standard so smart home devices cooperate

An alliance sponsored by Apple, Google, Amazon and other tech companies will begin certifying smart home devices later this year using a network technology called Matter, an important step toward making smart home products like smart speakers and lightbulbs more widely accepted. One sign of the technology's how is that Matter will let smart-home products from Apple and Google work together despite the companies' longtime rivalry.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Track Sleep With the Google Nest Hub

Google’s second-generation Nest Hub smart display has the ability to track your sleep using Soli radar technology. It doesn’t watch you with cameras, and you don’t need to wear anything on your body. We’ll show you how to set it up. First, open the Google Home app on your iPhone,...
Economycommunalnews.com

How to Market Your Family Dental Practice

Know your audience. If you're trying to reach families, keep the messaging kid-friendly. Be visible on platforms that parent's use. Use emotion to tie your practice to the needs of families. Show testimonials from previous patients, and include photos of families you've worked with. Create a customer loyalty program so...