Nome Beltz High School student Teague Green-Johnson became a state champion last week after going the farthest distance in the Native Youth Olympics’ Seal Hop. Green-Johnson took first place during the virtual statewide competition which was held over the course of April. In the third week of games, Green-Johnson submitted a video recording of him doing the Seal Hop reaching a total distance of 89 feet, six inches. He went over nine feet further than the second place finisher.