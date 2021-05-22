Rust Console Edition launches on Xbox One and Playstation 4

I was a hardcore PS player for many years. PS exclusives are way overrated and not worth the effort just to stick to one console. The ony two exclusives I really rated were TLOU2 and Days Gone, hence I opted for XB when Gamepass was introduced. Sonny's unwillingness to add a gamepass service including releasing exclusives on this service on release day like XB is doing is going to hurt them in time to come. XB currently has 23 studios and within the next 2-3yrs the exclusives will start pumping out on gamepass. PS forces one to pay exorbitant prices for their games which isn't worth it tbh. So I'm really enjoying XB gamepass and until PS don't come to their senses, I will remain with XB.