Rust Console Edition launches on Xbox One and Playstation 4
Indie developer Double Eleven has announced the launch of Rust Console Edition on Xbox One and Playstation 4. This massively popular PC survival title will now drop console gamers in a large world of decaying structures where everything wants to kill them, including ever other player. Accompanying the launch is a new trailer (see below) showcasing the brutal action that players can enjoy if they feel up to the challenge.www.flickeringmyth.com