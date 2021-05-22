newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Rust Console Edition launches on Xbox One and Playstation 4

By Andrew Newton
flickeringmyth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie developer Double Eleven has announced the launch of Rust Console Edition on Xbox One and Playstation 4. This massively popular PC survival title will now drop console gamers in a large world of decaying structures where everything wants to kill them, including ever other player. Accompanying the launch is a new trailer (see below) showcasing the brutal action that players can enjoy if they feel up to the challenge.

