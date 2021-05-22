Louisiana State Police respond to leaked Ronald Greene excessive force video

Despite his family being told that Ronald Greene had died from injuries sustained in a crash after he failed to stop for a traffic violation outside Monroe, La., in May 2019, recently released body camera footage showed Greene, 49, screaming, “I’m sorry” and “I’m scared,” after troopers opened the door to his car and jolted him with a stun gun after a high-speed chase, reports the New York Times. According to the footage, one trooper wrestled Greene to the ground, put him in a chokehold and punched him in the face. Another trooper briefly dragged him by his ankle shackles as he lay on the ground; he was jolted again with a stun gun while on the ground and handcuffed. The attorney representing Greene’s family said the footage provided more evidence that the troopers’ actions had led to Greene’s death, which is currently under investigation by the FBI and other federal agencies. One of the troopers who was involved in the encounter, Kory York, was temporarily suspended and is back on the force, the state police said.