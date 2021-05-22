newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State Police respond to leaked Ronald Greene excessive force video

Daily Comet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana State Police have released what it said is the entirety of the available video of the incident that led to the death of Ronald Greene in custody in 2019. State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis held a news conference late Friday in response to portions of the video obtained and released by the Associated Press this week.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement today about Louisiana State Police making public video of the arrest of Ronald Greene, which occurred in May of 2019. “Today, Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage in its possession from the arrest of Ronald Greene, a move which I strongly support. This was done in consultation with both the U.S. Attorney’s office and District Attorney John Belton in Union Parish. As I’ve said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene’s arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch. After I met with Ronald Greene’s family on October 14 of last year, they were given the opportunity to see all of the videos, and I know it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene’s life.
