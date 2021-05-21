Morrisania: Deadline Approaching for Units at 1074 Washington Avenue Senior Housing
The housing lottery closes in four days for units at 1074 Washington Avenue Senior Housing, a 12-story, mixed-use building in Morrisania, The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Constructed through the senior affordable rental apartments and inclusionary housing programs of the New York City Housing Preservation & Development, the structure has 96 units available on the NYC Housing Connect portal for residents at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $51,200.www.norwoodnews.org