Morrisania: Deadline Approaching for Units at 1074 Washington Avenue Senior Housing

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe housing lottery closes in four days for units at 1074 Washington Avenue Senior Housing, a 12-story, mixed-use building in Morrisania, The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Constructed through the senior affordable rental apartments and inclusionary housing programs of the New York City Housing Preservation & Development, the structure has 96 units available on the NYC Housing Connect portal for residents at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $51,200.

New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Washington Manor at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Washington Manor Apartments, an eight-story residential building at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. The development yields 46,976 square feet and is designed by OCV Architects. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $39,120 to $77,340.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Jerome Avenue Residences, a 21-story mixed-use building at 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The development is designed by GF55 Partners and developed by The Doe Fund and was completed in collaboration by the GF55 design studio.. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 101 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,200 to $88,800.
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

1325 Jerome Avenue

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The affordable housing lottery has launched for Jerome Avenue Residences, a 21-story mixed-use building at 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The development is designed by GF55 Partners and developed by The Doe Fund. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 101 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,200 to $88,800.