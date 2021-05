A historical archive project continues at Illinois College’s Khalaf Al-Habtoor Archives as it works to document the COVID-19 pandemic and experiences in Jacksonville. Archive Curator and Illinois College History Professor Samantha Sauer says that the Archive Your Story project, which started last March, is in collaboration with several other schools across the country: “This is an active, ongoing collecting project, and many other campuses, museums, archives, community museums, libraries, and historical organizations are doing similar projects to uniquely document their community’s experience. We are all learning from each other to best document and preserve this collective historical moment.”