Future Seemingly Snubs Lori Harvey On New Song

Michael B. Jordan talked about a name tradition that runs in his family and whether or not he’ll continue it if he has a child in the future, in a new interview. Michael B. Jordan, 34, is taking “time” before having kids, but when he does, he will make sure they have “their own identity.” The actor sat down for a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed a name tradition in his family as well as what he plans for his own kids someday. After the talk show host revealed that his father’s name is “Michael A. Jordan” and his is “Michael B. Jordan”, she asked if his future child will be “Michael C. Jordan.” Check out the video HERE.