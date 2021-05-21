newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Future Seemingly Snubs Lori Harvey On New Song

By Martin Berrios
Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Future might have just put a slight dent in Lori Harvey’s hot girl summer. His new feature makes it clear he has moved on from his ex. As spotted on Complex the Atlanta trapper turned rapper has added yet another petty shot in his long list of Hip-Hop quotables. In a new track with 42 Dugg titled “Maybach” the “Wicked” MC makes mention to his former love in a not so flattering manner. “Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a b***h to leave” he raps. Naturally the bars went viral very quickly with folks on the internet taking sides on the matter.

hiphopwired.com
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic City#Atlanta#Rapper#Maybach#Mbj#Song#Wicked#Love#Steve Harvey Iont#Hip Hop Quotables#Aint#Mention#Photo#Nothin#Literal Dust#Yall#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Reveals His Plan For Having Kids Amid Lori Harvey Romance — Watch

Michael B. Jordan talked about a name tradition that runs in his family and whether or not he’ll continue it if he has a child in the future, in a new interview. Michael B. Jordan, 34, is taking “time” before having kids, but when he does, he will make sure they have “their own identity.” The actor sat down for a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed a name tradition in his family as well as what he plans for his own kids someday. After the talk show host revealed that his father’s name is “Michael A. Jordan” and his is “Michael B. Jordan”, she asked if his future child will be “Michael C. Jordan.” Check out the video HERE.
Skin Carernbcincy.com

Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant” Skincare Routine That’s Michael B. Jordan Approved

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lori Harvey can do no wrong. From her fashion sense to her natural beauty and even her taste in eligible men (hi Michael B. Jordan), our good sis stays winning and has everybody wondering what her secret to success is. While we may not have all the answers on how to win like Lori just yet, we do have a hint into how she keeps her skin looking so gorgeous.
CelebritiesKTVB

Michael B. Jordan Shares One Thing 'A Lot of People Don't Know' About Girlfriend Lori Harvey (Exclusive)

The sexiest thing to Michael B. Jordan is a sense of humor -- and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, has just that. Only ET's Nischelle Turner was with the actor helping deliver fresh groceries and meals to unhoused veterans across L.A. in partnership with Village for Vets. Along the way, Jordan opened up about giving back, his new movie, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, and his new girlfriend.
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

In The Flashy ‘Maybach’ Video, 42 Dugg And Future Flaunt Their Cash And Jewels

42 Dugg’s rise to fame began with a game of shooting dice with Lil Baby, whose 4PF imprint would later become Dugg’s house. Dugg, who is from Detroit, has released many projects since 2018, but his breakthrough came in 2020, when he collaborated with Baby on the track “We Paid,” which was one of the most successful hip-hop releases of the year. More than a year later, Dugg is aiming for the same level of success with his latest album, Free Dem Boyz, which includes a new video featuring the Detroit native alongside Future.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

B-Real Puts Steve Harvey On Blast Over Hip-Hop Hate

Cypress Hill member B-Real has earned his place in the pantheon of hip-hop legends, and as such, his words carry a certain weight. As it happens, the rapper slash marijuana aficionado recently held it down with an appearance on Tony A. Da Wizard’s Roadium Radio, where he opened up about a variety of topics. During the conversation, B-Real took a moment to issue a few choice words for comedian and notorious hip-hop critic Steve Harvey.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Lori Harvey Is the Reason Michael B. Jordan's Skin Has Been Looking So Good Lately

If you happened to notice Michael B. Jordan's skin has been glowing lately, it's all thanks to Lori Harvey and her new skin-care line. While taking us through her beauty routine in a video for Vogue on Wednesday, the model shared that she's "pretty much gotten all of the men in [her] life on a skin-care regimen," including her boyfriend, Jordan, and her dad, Steve Harvey.
Beauty & Fashionmyhoustonmajic.com

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Wore Custom Prada For The ‘Without Remorse’ Premiere And Set The Internet Ablaze

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are still going strong, y’all! The beautiful couple recently had an at-home date night for the virtual premiere of Michael’s new movie, Without Remorse (streaming now on Amazon Prime). Styled by Jason Bolden, the couple went all out for the virtual event wearing custom Prada from head to toe and they both looked as fine as ever!
Musichotnewhiphop.com

42 Dugg Has Another One With "Maybach" Featuring Future

All week, hip-hop fans have been reacting to a new verse from Future, in which he seemingly disses Lori Harvey, his ex-girlfriend. "Magic City, I'm the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her," raps the Atlanta rap superstar on a new collaborative single with 42 Dugg called "Maybach," which appears on Dugg's new album Free Dem Boyz.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Hip-Hop Spot: J. Cole Plays 2nd Pro Basketball Game + Future Throws Jabs At Lori Harvey

Ready for your daily dose of hip-hop? The homie HeadKrack delivers another segment of “Hip-Hop Spot,” giving you the latest updates happening in the rap world. The latest headlines in hip-hop include the announcement of music festivals returning — Birthday Bash ATL, here we come! — in addition to a report on how J. Cole did during his second professional basketball game in Africa and Future sending shots towards his ex Lori Harvey yet again.
Behind Viral Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Fans Have So Much to Say After Seeing His TikTok Full of Throwback Photos

Steve Harvey has always had an impeccable sense of fashion. The beloved Family Feud host and comedian recently took fans down memory lane with a TikTok of himself dressed to impress at various events throughout the years. Set to Outkast’s hit song “So Fresh, So Clean,” the 15-second video shows Steve wearing different suit-and-tie combinations while accepting an award, posing on the red carpet, attending the BET Awards, performing on stage and more.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake Has Dinner With Michael B. Jordan After Dropping New Song With Nicki Minaj — See Pics

Drake and Michael B. Jordan looked stylish and relaxed while enjoying dinner together in West Hollywood on Friday night. Drake, 34, took a break from his booming music career on the night of May 14 when he stepped out with Michael B. Jordan, 34. The rapper and actor wore casual but fashionable outfits as they went to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA and appeared relaxed as they were photographed outside the eatery. Drake wore a gray jacket over a white top, neon orange pants, and gray sneakers while Michael donned a red plaid jacket over an olive green top and pants, and brown sneakers.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

OK, We're Officially Obsessed With Lori Harvey's Date-Night Style

Simply put, Lori Harvey never fails to keep us on our toes. From her high-profile relationships to her enviable beauty looks and, of course, her sexy style, Lori consistently reminds us that she doesn't come to play — and sis doesn't play fair. Case in point: her new beau, Michael B. Jordan, perhaps the most covetable arm candy in existence.
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

Fed Up Steve Harvey Quitting Showbiz?

Is Steve Harvey planning to leave Hollywood? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop checks back in on the rumor. Steve Harvey ‘Slamming The Door’ On Hollywood?. One year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Steve Harvey had plans to pack up and leave Beverly...
MusicHOT 97

Future Fans Defend Him Over Lori Harvey Line, But Black Twitter Dragged Him!

Yesterday (May 20), a clip went viral of a track where Future took a shot at his ex, Lori Harvey. In the clip, Future rapped,. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.” The song is called “Maybach” off 42 Dugg’s album Free Dem Boyz. Take a listen to a screen-grab, captured by the It’s On-Site blog:
RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

Who’s Mrs. Steve Harvey? Everything We Know About the Comedian’s 3 Marriages

Steve Harvey is one of the most successful stand-up comedians of all time, but for all of his professional achievements, his personal life has arguably been a little bumpier. The good news? After weathering the ups and downs of marriage and divorce, the 64-year-old radio host, game show host, talk show host and beauty pageant host has finally found his Mrs. Right. Here’s what we know about Steve Harvey’s wife and his previous marriages.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey’s Boyfriend-Style Shirt, Boxer Shorts & Classic Nikes Are Peak Spring Styling

Lori Harvey found an effortlessly cool way to turn pajamas into everyday attire. The media personality showed off a makeup-free glow at home as she relaxed in a coordinating loungewear ensemble with a twist. Tapping Alexander Wang for the look, the outfit included crystal-coated boxer shorts, available for $450 at Saks, add a coordinating boyfriend-style shirt; the button-up Hot Fix number offers an oversize fit for a menswear-inspired silhouette that retails for $695.