Future Seemingly Snubs Lori Harvey On New Song
Future might have just put a slight dent in Lori Harvey’s hot girl summer. His new feature makes it clear he has moved on from his ex. As spotted on Complex the Atlanta trapper turned rapper has added yet another petty shot in his long list of Hip-Hop quotables. In a new track with 42 Dugg titled “Maybach” the “Wicked” MC makes mention to his former love in a not so flattering manner. “Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a b***h to leave” he raps. Naturally the bars went viral very quickly with folks on the internet taking sides on the matter.hiphopwired.com