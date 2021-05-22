newsbreak-logo
Bicyclist, 64, dies in crash in Fairfax County, police say

By Martin Weil
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 64-year-old man was killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Friday while riding a bicycle, the police said. Raymond Buza, of Centreville, was riding east on Hidden Canyon Road in the Centereville area just after 1o a.m., the police said. A car turned left in front of him at Blueridge View Drive, resulting in the crash, the police said.

