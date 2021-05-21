newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 1 day ago
Our culture will finally have a destination where its’ rich history will be formally exhibited. Some living legends helped break ground at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum. As reported by HipHopDX the build out of the Universal Hip Hop Museum is officially underway. On Thursday, May 20 several Rap icons appeared on site to put shovels to dirt in honor of the sound that raised many of us. At the ceremony were the likes of Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Naughty by Nature, Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, Michael Bivins (of Bell Biv DeVoe), Public Enemy’s Chuck D, MC Sha-Rock, EPMD and more.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

