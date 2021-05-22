newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Remember the Ladies: Madam of Hell's Half-Acre

By Edwyna Synar
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt noon on April 22, 1889, a gunshot signaled the exciting and chaotic opening of the unassigned lands. Within hours, downtown Oklahoma City was populated with thousands of settlers. “Big Anne” Wynn pitched a tent on Front Street (later Santa Fe Avenue) and stocked it with women. This “business district,” which also provided alcohol and gambling, was called Hell’s Half-Acre, which ran from Second Street to Reno, and Walker to Front Street. “Big Anne” reigned over this area for 20 years.

www.muskogeephoenix.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Downtown Oklahoma City#Secret Santa#Tent City#State Street#Hell S Half Acre#Hell#Big Anne S Place#Women S History#Front Street#Santa Fe Avenue#Madams#City Police#Settlers#Fire#Leadville#Prostitutes#Mayor Van Winkle#Saloons#Judge Burford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oklahoma City: 1. 3401 N May Ave Suite B (405) 843-6691; 2. 17850 N Pennsylvania Ave (405) 341-1142; 3. 9000 S May Ave (405) 691-1148; 4. 5025 N May Ave (405) 947-6743; 5. 2412 N Classen Blvd (405) 521-0996; 6. 12301 N May Ave (405) 755-2892; 7. 10800 N Rockwell Ave (405) 728-8081; 8. 2323 N Martin Luther King Ave (405) 424-0557; 9. 715 NW 50th St (405) 843-1501; 10. 4500 NW 23rd St (405) 947-5505; 11. 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave (405) 752-0511; 12. 8315 N Rockwell Ave (405) 506-6087; 13. 12032 S Western Ave (405) 735-3950; 14. 2903 W Britton Rd (405) 849-4650; 15. 4300 W Memorial Rd (405) 936-5470; 16. 12208 S Western Ave STE. B (405) 735-3135; 17. 3330 NW 56th St #100 (405) 604-6861; 18. 6500 S Western Ave #102 (405) 632-0111; 19. 1421 S Council Rd (405) 440-2095; 20. 9000 NW Psge 405-773-3602; 21. 4101 N May Ave 405-200-0381; 22. 1900 W Memorial Rd 405-748-7109; 23. 5510 SW 5th St 405-943-9810; 24. 2345 N Classen Blvd 405-521-0924; 25. 4500 S Shields Blvd 405-631-3561; 26. 9011 S Pennsylvania Ave 405-692-1882; 27. 7101 W Hefner Rd 405-773-0711; 28. 2835 SW 29th St 405-631-9294; 29. 5120 N May Ave 405-942-2471; 30. 2400 N May Ave 405-943-9361; 31. 7930 Northwest Expy 405-773-5069; 32. 1640 SW 119th St 405-692-3432; 33. 6100 W Reno Ave 405-491-0320; 34. 7800 Northwest Expy 405-773-2625; 35. 100 E Interstate 240 Service Rd 405-631-0746; 36. 2000 W Memorial Rd 405-752-1900; 37. 1500 SW 59th St 405-684-9761; 38. 1801 Belle Isle Blvd 405-841-6502; 39. 11101 N Rockwell Ave 405-773-3555; 40. 911 SW 104th St 405-692-3860; 41. 4900 S Sooner Rd 405-458-6255; 42. 2900 SW 134th St 405-300-6446; 43. 9011 NE 23rd St 405-769-2164; 44. 2217 NW 23rd St 405-521-1431; 45. 4420 S Western Ave 405-632-4497; 46. 13505 S Santa Fe Ave 405-300-6419; 47. 3301 SW 104th St 405-300-6584;
KFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

OKC’s warehouse and distribution sector thriving, e-commerce playing pivotal role

If you have driven along Interstate-44 just south of Will Rogers World Airport recently, you cannot help but notice Amazon’s new fulfillment center expansion going up just north of their current facility that opened in 2019. When it opens later this year, the new facility should nearly double Amazon’s warehouse space here to 1.6 million square feet and add another 500 jobs to the Oklahoma City metro.
Oklahoma City, OKthelostogle.com

7 best places to hold an EDM concert in OKC

Sad news, my friends! The Oklahoma City Monster Energy Outbreak Tour 2021 is desperately in need of a new venue after the organizers failed to get a noise permit to hold the concert. The show was set to take place at the Redlands Ball Park, located behind the behavioral health hospital Oakwood Springs. Being that the hospital has an entire wing dedicated to serving combat veterans recovering from mental health concerns, it’s no wonder why Oakwood’s administrators spoke out against the EDM show.
Del City, OKoklahoman.com

Check The Oklahoman's list for your high school reunion

Editor's note: In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, venues and businesses might be temporarily closed. Please confirm all reunion plans. To submit a reunion, email DLindauer@Oklahoman.com. Anadarko. Anadarko High School class of 1970: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion scheduled for Nov. 5-6. For more information,...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

New Study: Oklahoma No. 2 Best State for Older Adults in 2021

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021. SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Oklahoma Statekgou.org

Oklahoma Concert Venues Expand Event Capacity

Oklahoma performance venues were among the first businesses to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now over a year later, performance venues are beginning to expand live event capacity as more Oklahomans get vaccinated. Chad Whitehead, talent buyer and operating partner at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, said...
Oklahoma StateSFGate

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Oklahoma County, OKJournal Record

On the Town: ReMerge unveils facility as COVID-19 forecast brightens

ReMerge of Oklahoma County showed off its shiny new facility and colorful artwork with a fun social event this week. Making a great evening better, the ArtWalk Celebration came right as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people could ditch wearing masks in gatherings. I loved seeing so many smiling faces as I toured the beautiful new building.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!