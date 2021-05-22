Remember the Ladies: Madam of Hell's Half-Acre
At noon on April 22, 1889, a gunshot signaled the exciting and chaotic opening of the unassigned lands. Within hours, downtown Oklahoma City was populated with thousands of settlers. “Big Anne” Wynn pitched a tent on Front Street (later Santa Fe Avenue) and stocked it with women. This “business district,” which also provided alcohol and gambling, was called Hell’s Half-Acre, which ran from Second Street to Reno, and Walker to Front Street. “Big Anne” reigned over this area for 20 years.www.muskogeephoenix.com