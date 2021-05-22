Remember the Ladies: Madam of Hell's Half-Acre

Sad news, my friends! The Oklahoma City Monster Energy Outbreak Tour 2021 is desperately in need of a new venue after the organizers failed to get a noise permit to hold the concert. The show was set to take place at the Redlands Ball Park, located behind the behavioral health hospital Oakwood Springs. Being that the hospital has an entire wing dedicated to serving combat veterans recovering from mental health concerns, it’s no wonder why Oakwood’s administrators spoke out against the EDM show.