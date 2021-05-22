Brooks Koepka’s weekend path to immortality

newsbreak-logo
By Bill Felber
Cover picture for the articleThis weekend could be a transformative one for the reputation of Brooks Koepka among the game’s all-time greats. Koepka begins play Saturday at 4-under par, one stroke behind Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson. He’s already a four-time Major champion, so a win at Kiawah Island this weekend would put him in elite company.

