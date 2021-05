Masters Reykjavik is only weeks away, and as teams lock-in, some players have dropped out. The first-ever international Valorant event is coming up in a matter of weeks. With 10 excellent teams locked in, the competition is sure to be spicy. From Brazil are Team Vikings and Shark Esports, from the EMEA region we have Team Liquid and Fnatic, and from North America are the Sentinels and Version1. The last remaining four teams are KRU Esports from LATAM, NUTURN from Korea, Crazy Raccoon from Japan, and X10 Esports from SEA. Each of these teams had to grind through numerous tournaments to earn their title as the best in their respective region. Masters 2 is the ultimate test for who is the uncontested king of Valorant in the world.