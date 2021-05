B.C. recorded another 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the number of seriously ill people in hospital down slightly from 426 to 423 in the past 24 hours. “Since we last reported, we have had 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 39 in the Interior Health region, nine in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement May 12.