Baltimore police on Wednesday released the body camera video what led police officers to fatally shoot a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of East Lafayette Avenue for a family disturbance. Officer Gaston Melendez and his trainee arrived and spoke to a child who said he had called 911 on his father, who was attempting to stab his mother with a knife, Harrison said.