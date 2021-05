Sony’s CEO has apologised over the slow rate Playstation 5 production, but more are on the way, following reports that more are coming to Target this week.The fifth generation of the gaming console has been incredibly popular since its launch in November, when 7.8 million people managed to get their hands on one.Speaking to Wired, Jim Ryan, the chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that production was about to start “ramping up”.Mr Ryan told the tech magazine: “We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope...