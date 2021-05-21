SEA DPC comes down to tiebreakers for final three spots

With their 2-1 win over Tundra Esports, Alliance are now assured a top three finish in the Western EU DPC League and a place at the second DPC Major. Alliance continued their tradition of taking every series to a deciding game and putting Linus “Limmp” Blomdin on Dragon Knight in game 3 in their 2-1 win over Tundra Esports. Having lost a close first game, Alliance came back strong to win the next two convincingly to secure a top three finish in the Upper Division of the Western EU DPC League. Earlier in the day, Hellbear Smashers went down 1-2 against the surprise package of season 2, Brame, which mathematically ensured they would end up in last place. With six losses in their six series till now, Hellbear Smashers’ last series will have no effect on their position in the league, as they will be relegated to the lower division.