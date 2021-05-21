SEA DPC comes down to tiebreakers for final three spots
The Southeast Asian division of the Dota Pro Circuit (SEA DPC) is entering its final week of competition. It comes down to tiebreakers for the three remaining spots. There is currently a tiebreaker for the first spot between T1 and TNC Predator; the third and fourth place finishers last year. There is also another tiebreaker for the third place spot at the major between Execration and Fnatic. The fates of the Southeast Asian spots to the Kyiv Animajor will now depend on two best-of-one matches.www.upcomer.com