Sarah Frances Templeton

May 13-22 Hendersonville Library Friends’ spring book sale runs through May 8-22 in the community room. Books are 50-cents to $2, unless otherwise marked. Entry to the community room will be through the main entrance of the library. Exit will be to the outside from the community room door. Cash and Checks only - no credit or debit cards. Please bring your own boxes or tote bags. Books will not be held. Categories include: Arts, Audio, Biography, CDs, Children’s, Civil War, Classics, Cookbooks, DVDs, Fantasy, Finance & Business, Gift Books, Health & Medicine, History, Hobbies, Humor, Large Print, Massage/Yoga, Military History, Music, Non-Fiction, Oversized & Coffee Table Books, Pets, Photography, Poetry, Political, Reference, Religion/Spiritual, Science & Nature, Self Help, Sports, Super-Natural, Teachers’ Materials, Tennessee, Travel, and Vintage. The library is located at 140 Saundersville Road.