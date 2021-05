2020 was a season to forget for Ezekiel Elliott, so where should fantasy football managers set expectations for him in 2021?. Last season was a mostly forgettable one for the Dallas Cowboys, and running back Ezekiel Elliott was one of the poster boys. He had just two 100-yard games all season, while setting a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. He also lost a career-worst five fumbles, with eight drops as a pass catcher (most among running backs)