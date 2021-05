Rainbow Six Siege’s biggest event for 2021, the Six Invitational held in Paris, concluded its first playday for Group B. The two round-robin format groups allowed all teams to play each other once. The matches were set in a best of one, which made it intense and difficult for players. Only the top four teams from each group would move ahead to the upper brackets, while the fifth to seventh placers would go to the lower bracket to try to get a spot in the playoffs. The eighth placer of the group would be knocked out without a comeback chance. Meanwhile, two teams from Group B have already been disqualified because of COVID-19 restrictions.