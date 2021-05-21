Floppy Disks, Trackballs and Netscape: A Look Back At All the Outdated Technology From the First ‘Mission: Impossible’

The Mission: Impossible movies became the COVID-19 canary in the coalmine as they were one of the first big productions that shut down due to the virus. Since then, Paramount Pictures has been working on trying and finishing the two movies with new COVID restrictions, including a time when star Tom Cruise got very annoyed that people were breaking protocol on set. Both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were recently given new release dates, so now the people involved have plenty of time to finish post-production. That doesn't mean they aren't promoting the movie and Cruise recently spoke to Empire about yet another insane stunt he is pulling off for Mission: Impossible 7. He's driving a motorcycle off of a cliff if anyone is wondering what this man is doing for our entertainment this time.