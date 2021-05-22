newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

Dry days ahead

By David Bernard
fox8live.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather is doing a full 180 degree turn. After weeks of mostly cloudy and wet weather it will turn decidedly warmer and drier. The weekend looks great. Strong breezes will slowly relax on Saturday. Tide levels will remain high but gradually improve by Sunday for most locations.

