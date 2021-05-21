Dallas Empire replace FeLo with Vivid ahead of Stage 4
Dallas Empire replaced Tyler “FeLo” Johnson with Reece “Vivid” Drost ahead of Call of Duty League Stage 4. Dallas Empire has had rocky performances since removing Cuyler “Huke” Garland from the starting roster in the early matches of Stage 3. The team was seeing a major decline in performance, which led to the initial removal of Huke. FeLo, a longtime substitute for the Dallas Empire, then moved up to the starting roster. However, after going 3-2 in Group A and starting in the winners round one of the Stage 3 Major, Dallas Empire failed to win a single map at the tournament.www.upcomer.com