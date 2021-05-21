Dallas Empire replace FeLo with Vivid ahead of Stage 4

Dallas Empire were eliminated from the Stage 3 Major by OpTic Chicago on May 15 after not winning a single map. OpTic Chicago has fallen from grace after they went 2-3 during the Stage 3 groups and landed themselves in the elimination bracket of the Major. That slump did not last long however, as they soon got back on track with their 3-1 victory over the LA Guerrillas during Day 2 of the Major. After surviving to play another day, OpTic Chicago looked calm and collected coming into their match against the Dallas Empire.