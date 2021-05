Now this is some Great casting: Gillian Anderson has joined the cast of Hulu’s historical comedy The Great as Catherine the Great’s mother, TVLine has learned. Anderson will appear in two episodes in the upcoming Season 2 as Catherine’s mom Joanna, a glamorous German socialite who’s “known as the ‘maestro of marriage’ for her abilities to arrange high-profile partnerships for her daughters. She has heard rumors of her daughter’s coup and come to Russia to see it for herself.” The official description also hints at Joanna’s “sinister intentions.”