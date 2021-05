LONGMEADOW — The Longmeadow girls lacrosse team, much like other teams across the state this season, is focused on rebuilding. Two years after its run to the Division I state championship, the program only returns three starters from the 2019 team this spring. Through its first three games the team’s upperclassmen have tried to teach newcomers what it means to be a member of the program and to play with the speed and quick decision-making that has defined the team over the years.