JANUARY 23, 1984 – APRIL 3, 2021 — Obituary of Anthony Alexander Rhoades. We mournfully announce the passing of Anthony Rhoades, 37, of Hesperia, CA. Anthony was born on January 23rd 1984 in Pomona, CA, to Rhoda Rhoades and Ralph Felix. In his early years, Anthony grew up, side by side, with his cousin Jeremy. The two, more like brothers, would spend time after school with their Grandma Mary. Summers were spent in Michigan with Grandpa Ken and Grandma Carol. Even at a young age, Anthony’s intelligence was apparent. If there was a lull in the day, Anthony would sneak under his grandpa’s desk and declare he was bored. It seemed, even then, that Anthony desired constant movement and mental stimulation.