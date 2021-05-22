Jenny Ta On How Dogecoin Could Reach $1-Trillion Market Cap
Jenny Ta, the founder and CEO of CoinLinked.com, shared her thoughts about the future price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." The popularity of Dogecoin has soared recently, as the cryptocurrency that started as a joke is no longer just chasing its tail. The meme-based cryptocurrency received public support from numerous celebrities in 2021 and is picking up traction as a method of payment at retailers.www.benzinga.com