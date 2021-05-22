Jenny Ta On How Dogecoin Could Reach $1-Trillion Market Cap

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Bitcoin, Ethereum slump 40% in hours. US Treasury seeks stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance. Wednesday’s huge sell-off in the cryptocurrency market saw a wide range of coins and tokens lose between 30% and 50% of their value in a few hours as indiscriminate selling shattered the market’s previously bullish sentiment. The near $1 trillion sell-off, sparked by fears of a further clampdown on cryptocurrency usage in China, and negative tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk, wiped out weeks, and in some cases months, worth of gains, with leveraged accounts trying to unwind long positions adding fuel to fire. The market has pared back some of these losses but sentiment remains weak and it will take a long time to return back to the heady times of earlier this year, if at all. The current extreme levels of volatility and weak sentiment do not make good bedfellows.