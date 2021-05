The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has hired former Lipscomb head coach Greg Brown as an assistant. “We wanted someone that could step right in and continue with the development of our young post players,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said in a school release. “We wanted to continue being one of the most defensively sound teams in the [Southeastern] Conference, while utilizing our athletically ability more. Greg’s willingness and familiarity to work with our staff on these things made him a perfect fit.”