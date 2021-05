Overwatch 2 was shown off a bit during a livestream today, and with the stream came some major news for fans of the hero shooter: it will only have five players on each side. This is a marked change from Overwatch, which sees squads of six players go head to head over a control point or a payload that needs pushing. However, the team at Overwatch hasn't been adverse to tweaking their formula, and by removing a player from the squad count, it certainly shows they are willing to rock the boat so to speak.