"How do I know if my Apple Pencil is charging?" As a new Apple Pencil owner myself, I asked this question not too long ago. It turned out that my Apple Pencil was not charging, and was in fact broken, which underlined the need to be able to tell if your Apple Pencil is charging. The Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2 have different charging mechanisms and ways to let you know that they're charging, so we'll be going over both of them is this article. Here's how to tell if your Apple Pencil is charging.