As Time Goes By can further establish herself Saturday as one to watch in the distaff division. She can also give trainer Bob Baffert’s barn a needed boost. The 4-year-old American Pharoah filly is the 2-5 morning-line favorite for the Grade 2, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita. Post time is 4:35 p.m. EDT, with TVG to show the 1 1/16-mile event for older fillies and mares.