The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' waxworks have a new home. The couple's replicas were removed from Madame Tussauds London's royal zone in January 2020 after they announced they were stepping back as senior members of the family but now the tourist attraction have revealed fans will be able to see them once again as they've been moved to "join their Hollywood friends" in the brand new Awards Party area ahead of its reopening on Monday (17.05.21).