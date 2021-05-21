newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

SmackDown results, live blog: Fatal 4-Way

By Claire Elizabeth
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 21, 2021) with a show from the ThunderDome at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. This is the fallout episode following the WrestleMania Backlash event that happened last weekend at the same venue. The big match advertised for tonight’s episode is...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Adam Pearce
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Nia Jax
Person
Dolph Ziggler
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Blog#Combat#Live Television#Wwe Smackdown#Thunderdome#Intercontinental#Apollo Crews#Big E#Fox#Crossbody#German#The Kirifuda Clutch#Yuengling Center#Nwa#Sto#Smackdown Feuds#Pinfall#Natalya Tags#Rey Fights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso In-Ring Status

– PWInsider had some backstage notes on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. As noted, Jimmy Uso returned on last night’s show. Reigns noted Uso was a “replacement” for Daniel Bryan on the roster. Per PWInsider, Jimmy Uso is now cleared to return to the ring. This was Uso’s first...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Paul Heyman Reveals Why Roman Reigns Is The GOAT, Brock Lesnar, More

During a recent interview with Complex, Paul Heyman commented on Roman Reigns being the GOAT, his new entrance theme, Brock Lesnar, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why Roman Reigns is the GOAT: “Anytime I tell you Roman Reigns is the greatest of...
WWEPWMania

Jimmy Uso And Teddy Long Return On SmackDown

The Usos have reunited on WWE SmackDown. The opening segment of tonight’s Throwback SmackDown on FOX saw WWE Universal Champion announce the return of Jimmy Uso. He came to the ring to celebrate with Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Reigns introduced Jimmy after talking about he sent Daniel Bryan packing following last week’s Career vs. Title win. Reigns said Bryan wouldn’t acknowledge him, so they replaced him with someone who certainly will… that’s when Jimmy made his way out.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown TV Ratings Increase for Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, 'Throwback' Episode

It turns out going retro is good for WWE ratings. Friday's throwback edition of SmackDown drew an average of 2.16 million viewers and an 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are slightly up in both overall viewership and the demo from last week's SmackDown, which averaged 1.92 million viewers and drew an 0.5 among people aged 18-49.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

New details on Jimmy Uso's WWE return

As we amply had the opportunity to see at the opening, in the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Jimmy Uso made his return on-screen to WWE televisions after months of absence, due to a leg injury that forced him not to be able to fight in the last period.
WWEprosportsextra.com

Jimmy Uso Returns To WWE Smackdown, What Is Next For Jey Uso & Roman Reigns?

Quick recap: Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion since last August and has been the Head of the Table since. THE Tribal Chief, followed by his advocate Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. After initially refusing to play his lackey, Jey fell in line and knew where his bread was buttered. All Roman, all the time. They are family after all. After a couple of months fighting the urge to stand on his own, Jey gave in and has been loyal to Reigns, never looking back. Never wavering again.
WWElastwordonsports.com

The Lone Uce: Why Jimmy Uso’s Return Adds a Whole New Layer To The Story For Roman Reigns

If you have read this website before, you understand that Roman Reigns is on the run of his career as “The Tribal Chief” and Universal Champion. It seems as though that everything he touches with his golden hand simply becomes gold. As he prepares for his match with Cesaro, there is a chance that his next story is already being built as well. On Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy Uso made his return to WWE after rehabilitating his injury for a year. And his response to Reigns welcoming him into the family instantly opened a pathway for the future. Whether it be against him or acknowledging him, the return of Jimmy Uso adds a whole new layer to the story of Reigns.
WWEthesportster.com

Shinsuke Nakamura's First 10 WWE PPV Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

Shinsuke Nakamura has been actively part of WWE for five years, officially signing for the company back in 2016. Like any other new arrival in WWE, the Japanese Superstar started his WWE career in NXT, even though he had tons of experience from Japan. Since he started from the developmental...
WWEPWMania

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship To Be Defended On Next Week’s SmackDown

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Titles match for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. It was announced during tonight’s Throwback SmackDown that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Tamina Snuka and Natalya on next Friday’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show. Tonight’s SmackDown featured Tamina defeating Reginald in singles action via DQ when Baszler and Jax interfered. The post-match angle saw Natalya and Snuka get double teamed.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 4/30: Big fight feel for Reigns vs. Bryan, Roman’s new music, heartbreak for Baszler, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s Smackdown felt like a true end of an era. For as much credit as Roman Reigns deserves for his role as lead of the Smackdown brand, Daniel Bryan as the would-be and eventual challenger to him was the backbone of so much possibility since last Summerslam. Bryan was the pitch perfect foil for the Reigns mob boss character, and while it is time for something fresh, the loss of Bryan on Smackdown is going to be felt for a long, long time. This is now Cesaro’s chance to shine. Without competition from the best babyface in all of WWE, Cesaro is now in sink or swim territory. The show ending uppercuts just might show he is ready for the sea.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Daniel Bryan is Banished From SmackDown

At the conclusion of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was banished from the roster. As promised last week when the stipulation was made for the Universal Championship match, Roman Reigns sent Bryan packing from the brand he has helped spearhead – both as a competitor and as a General Manager – over the past five years. This should not come as a surprise, as Bryan has been hinting strongly at a reduced role for a while now. He turns 40 next month, is married and has two children – so there is no shame in stepping back. Additionally, in vanquishing such a beloved opponent in Bryan, Reigns further consolidates his despotic reign over SmackDown and demonstrates just how serious he is about his threats. In tribute to an undoubted legend in both the WWE and professional wrestling as a whole, let us now take a look at Daniel Bryan’s SmackDown run.
WWEthesportster.com

[Report] Possible Spoiler On Major Future Plans For The Usos

Jimmy Uso returned to television on last week's throwback edition of SmackDown, and it sounds like a major push awaits. (Warning: Possible major spoiler below) According to a report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, WWE is planning a major push for both Jimmy and Jey Uso, who are working with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.