SmackDown results, live blog: Fatal 4-Way

At the conclusion of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was banished from the roster. As promised last week when the stipulation was made for the Universal Championship match, Roman Reigns sent Bryan packing from the brand he has helped spearhead – both as a competitor and as a General Manager – over the past five years. This should not come as a surprise, as Bryan has been hinting strongly at a reduced role for a while now. He turns 40 next month, is married and has two children – so there is no shame in stepping back. Additionally, in vanquishing such a beloved opponent in Bryan, Reigns further consolidates his despotic reign over SmackDown and demonstrates just how serious he is about his threats. In tribute to an undoubted legend in both the WWE and professional wrestling as a whole, let us now take a look at Daniel Bryan’s SmackDown run.