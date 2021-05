About a year ago we wrote the article “Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Where Are We Now?,” which gave a view on the state of the electric vehicle market in South Africa. One year later we want to give an update on the progress since then. Whilst there has been slow and steady progress in the past year, the general issues slowing down sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in South Africa remain. Before we look at those barriers, lets summarise some of the key positives during 2020 up to February 2021: