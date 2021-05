The success of your team’s bullpen over the course of a season can make all the difference in the world. If you’re a reliever in a major league bullpen, you’ve got a good understanding of what your role is. The game of baseball is more specialized than ever. There are days and nights when relief pitchers toe the slab more often than their starting counterparts. 2021 has been a better year than expected for the Rangers bullpen. They have stepped up despite some less-than-spectacular circumstances. Here is a look at how the Texas Rangers bullpen has fared thus far in 2021.