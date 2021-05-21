JOIN 6 MILLION OTHERS IN HEARING Deborah Smith Pegues INTERVIEW on FOCUS ON THE FAMILY

LISTEN HERE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkTZRfi3zb8. "I was the featured guest on FOCUS ON THE FAMILY today talking about LEAD LIKE A WOMAN! Check out the interview at the link below. It was a real challenge to complete it because the winds here were howling sooo loudly that we had to pause taping (via Zoom) about 5 times during the 26 min interview! I understand that over 6 million people will listen over the next few days. I would really appreciate if you would listen to at least a portion of it and “like” and most of all, make a brief comment (“great tips”, “awesome”. or, repeat something I said that resonated with you: eg. “The only things that grow in the dark are mushrooms and misunderstandings!”)"