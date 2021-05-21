First Two 2022 Riverside County Teachers of the Year Named in Virtual Surprise Announcements
A middle school teacher from Palm Springs USD and an elementary teacher from Corona-Norco USD are named the first of four 2022 Riverside County Teachers of the Year. Tears of joy, applause from students, and congratulatory colleagues, trustees, and superintendents highlighted two virtual surprise visits by Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez, as he named Kathleen Magana and Nichi Avina as the first two 2022 Riverside County Teachers of the Year.www.rcoe.us