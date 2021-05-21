newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden won't allow Justice Dept. to seize reporters' records

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBxT7_0a7Xhymf00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden says he won’t allow the Department of Justice to seize journalists’ phone records and emails, calling the practice “wrong” in a significant departure from his predecessors.

“Absolutely, positively, it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong,” he told a reporter Friday at the White House.

His comments come as CNN reported Thursday that the Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of one of their correspondents, the latest revelation of an apparent leak investigation aimed at identifying a journalist's sources that was launched during the last administration.

The Washington Post also disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three of its journalists who covered the Russia investigation.

When asked if Biden would prevent his Justice Department from seeking reporters' phone records, Biden responded: “I won't let that happen.”

His comments, however, seem to contradict those made earlier by White House press secretary Jen Psaki when asked how the administration viewed the practice of obtaining journalists’ records. Psaki suggested that the Justice Department would use the “Holder model,” a reference to Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder.

Under Holder, the Justice Department announced revised guidelines for obtaining records from the news media during criminal leak investigations, removing language that news organizations said was ambiguous and requiring additional levels of review before a journalist could be subpoenaed, but it did not end the practice.

In 2013, the Justice Department secretly obtained records of a number of Associated Press journalists in a leak investigation.

The White House offered no immediate clarification of the discrepancy.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Holder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Dept#News Media#Press Secretary#Criminal Justice#General Secretary#Ap#The Department Of Justice#Cnn#The Washington Post#The Justice Department#The White House#President Joe Biden#Reporters#Phone Records#Calling#News Organizations#Review#Russia#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Trump Justice Dept. secretly obtained CNN correspondent’s phone, email records

The Justice Department under President Donald Trump secretly obtained the phone and email records of CNN’s Pentagon correspondent, according to that news network and a Justice Department spokesman, again illustrating how the previous administration was willing to seek journalists’ data to investigate disclosures of information it preferred to remain secret.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Kamala Harris greets South Korean president ahead of Biden meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday once again served as President Biden’s opening act ahead of his second foreign-leader visit to the White House. Harris, who has taken an increasingly prominent role in diplomacy on Biden’s behalf, exchanged pleasantries with South Korean President Moon Jae-in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Supports Ceasefire In Call With Netanyahu

President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire to end the weeklong conflict between Israel and Hamas in a call Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said, the strongest stance the president has taken on the violence that has left more than 200 dead and threatens to destabilize the region.
U.S. PoliticsCBS News

Justice Department secretly seized phone records of three Washington Post journalists

In the early months of the Trump administration, the Justice Department secretly obtained phone and email records belonging to three Washington Post reporters who were covering the federal probe on ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett weighs in on what the federal government was looking for in those records, how this may affect journalists' ability to do their job and how the Biden administration is handling leaks.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden cancels Trump’s planned ‘Garden of American Heroes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday put the kibosh on his predecessor’s planned “National Garden of American Heroes” and revoked former President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at social media companies’ moderation policies and branding American foreign aid. In an executive order of his own, Biden abolished the...